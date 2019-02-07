People aghast over cooking gas ‘shortage’

Enough stock available for winter, people should not panic: Jt Dir CAPD
Enough stock available for winter, people should not panic: Jt Dir CAPD
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 06:
Frequent closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway has caused shortage of LPG cylinders in Srimnagar city. The sudden shortage of cooking gas has left people to suffer in many areas of the summer capital.
The Rising Kashmir received dozens of complaints from the consumers that they are facing tremendous hardships as there is shortage of cooking gas.
Mushtaq Ali, a local resident from Natipora area said from last four days, all the dealers in our area are saying that LPG is not available due to closure of the road.
“I don’t know how appropriate their claims are but people are facing the shortage of LPG cylinders in our area. I am waiting from my turn since last week to get a new LPG cylinder but home delivery vehicles have not visited the area, saying that LPG is not available as the highway is closed,” Ali said.
Syed Shafqat, a teacher from Chanapora said the shortage of LPG gas has added to the miseries of people. The authorities should look into the matter so that people can heave a sigh of relief, he said.
“Closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway has become a common excuse for the LPG dealers in Kashmir for any sort of shortage. They (dealers) sell these cylinders in the black to gain more profit,” he alleged.
He said they have been exploited over the years by these LPG dealers and the government should intervene into the matter, so that the issue is resolved as soon as possible.
Another resident from Bemina, Mohammad Ashraf told The Rising Kashmir that the distributors in the area had failed to make cooking gas available for them.
“Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CA&PD) department has failed to store the LPG cylinders. Snowfall and highway closure are just lame excuses for the officials to hide their callousness,” he alleged.
Ashraf further alleged that the gas dealers instead of selling LPG cylinders to common people prefer to sell them to black marketers.
He said last Saturday, he went to the nearest gas dealer and told that cylinders are not available.
Joint Director Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD), Muhammad Qasim said there is no shortage of gas cylinders in Srinagar.
“We have around 2.5 lakh cylinders stock available and people should not panic,” he said.
Qasim termed the allegations of consumers baseless and fabricated for black marketing of LPG cylinders, stating that there is no need to panic even if the highway remains blocked for weeks.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com