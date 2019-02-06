People aghast as traffic woes continue in City

Wrong parking, encroachments major causes of frequent traffic snarls Will increase deployment on key junctions, roads: SSP Traffic
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 05:
Commuters are facing tough time due to traffic jams in different parts of the City as Traffic Police has been grappling to streamline the movement of vehicles especially from Sonwar- Batamaloo stretch. On Tuesday wrong parking added to the traffic woes as people could be seen parking their vehicles at will and obstructing the flow of traffic
Commuters alleged that instead of handling the movement of vehicles on roads, the Traffic Police were seen acting as mute spectators at various junctions. They said the authorities do not even bother to issue advisories for any route change.
Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at Residency Road, Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Polo view, Batwara, Sonwar, Qamarwari and Parimpora areas. The commuters accused Traffic Police for the mismanagement on roads.
Ishfaq Ahmad, a commuter at Residency road said absence of traffic cops from the vital roads and junctions in the city have left people to face trouble. He said there was mismanagement as people had wrongly parked their vehicles on main road.
“Authorities have failed to streamline the traffic in city and it has become a routine for people to reach our destinations late,” Ahmad said.
Another commuter at Parimpora, Arif Rashid said there is a need to resolve the issue permanently by removing all roadside encroachments and other hindrances.
“From past two weeks, there seems to be no letup in the traffic jam on Qamarwari - Parimpora route. Though it takes barely 15 minutes to reach Lal Chowk due to traffic jam it took me one hour to reach the destination,” Arif added.
“The traffic regulation in Srinagar is going from bad to worse and nothing has changed on ground,” Rashid said adding that during the visits of VIPs all roads are cleared and no one is allowed to violate the norms. “But for the rest of the time norms don’t mean anything,” he further added.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police (SSP), Srinagar, Syed Al-Tahir Gilani told The Rising Kashmir that due to strike on Sunday, traffic flow towards city had increased. He claimed that cops have been deployed at major routes and the same shall increase in the coming weeks.
“In future the department will issue advisories to avoid traffic jams in the city,” Gilani said.
