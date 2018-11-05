Pending projects’ re-approval turns damp squib

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 04:
As Valley grappled with power crisis following the snowfall on Saturday, the Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to build additional infrastructure for reaping benefits from the 1000 MW power project commissioned last month by Mumbai-based electric transmission development company, Sterlite Power.
The project completed ahead of its deadline was aimed to bring down power cuts in the Valley during winters but due to lack of requisite infrastructure, PDD cannot augment power from the Rs 4800 crore project for years.
Sources in System and Operations Wing of PDD said the requisite infrastructure would be in place in almost 5 years time, leaving the 1000 MW project defunct.
Meanwhile, after commissioning of the project, aspersions are being cast upon the 1000 MW project.
Officials in the PDD, in hushed up tones, question as to whether the 440 KV double-circuit transmission line under the project from Samba in Jammu to Amargarh in Valley will stand the snow avalanches in Pir Panjal.
“Over 45,000 trees in Pir Panjal were axed along with axing of 30,000 odd fruit trees in Budgam, Shopian and Baramulla districts for the project,” an official wishing anonymity said.
He said the project did not get clearance for years owing to the loose nature of rocks in the Pir Panjal region.
As per the official, the Sterlite changed the route of the transmission line stating that the existing route of lines was prone to snowstorms leading to heightened power curtailments in the Valley.
“But the route taken by them is also not safe,” the official said. “The towers can’t stand huge snowfall in January and February.”
However, in complete contrast to the questions raised around the route for the project, the government still went ahead to allot the project to M/S Sterlite through its Subsidiary M/S NRSS XXIX.
Presently, the power supply to the Valley is through Kishenpur–Wagoora 400 KV D/C, Kishanpur-Pampore 220 KV D/C and Udhampur-Pampore 132 KV D/C while Kishanpur-New Wanpho 400 KV D/C is under construction.
All the existing and under-construction lines are rooted through Udhampur-Batote-Banihal-Pir Panjal pass, unlike the Sterlite line which is through the Mughal Road pass.
The claims of the government that the Sterlite project would bring down the curtailment hours is proving to be a damp squib as the viability of the project is under the scanner and the PDD’s non-existent infrastructure would take years to be built.
The project includes 450 km of transmission system and 400/220 KV gas insulated substations at Amargarh in Sopore area of north Kashmir.
Nearly 1,150 towers have been erected in high altitude terrains of the Pir Panjal range.
The line passes through 11 major towns and districts of Jammu Kashmir and will affect the lives of over 1.25 crore people.
The towers built throughout the transmission line are designed to withstand heavy snowfall and avalanches.
Sterlite has claimed that no ice formation can harm towers as they have used the hot water jet and special insulators to face heavy snowfall.
The company is tasked with maintenance for the next 30 years.
Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar did not respond to the repeated calls.