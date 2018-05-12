Pelting stones on tourists will cripple our economy: BJP MLC

Jammu:
BJP senior leader and MLC, Vibodh Gupta, on Friday said that incidents of stone pelting on the tourists in Kashmir will lead to crumbling of economy of the state.
According to a statement, he said this during his visit to several villages of Budhal in Rajouri.
Addressing a public meeting at Dhandote in Budhal, Gupta said that while present governments at the state and at the Centre were trying their level best to make J&K a model state, “violence in some parts of the Kashmir is seriously impacting developmental works there”.
While referring to the recent incidence of stone pelting on tourists in Kashmir, he said that “such incidences will crumble the economy of our state, as Jammu & Kashmir is a tourism-dependent state”.
Expressing his solidarity with the family members of the tourist from Chennai who was recently killed during a stone pelting incidence in Kashmir, Gupta said that in this hour of grief every peace-loving citizen of JK was standing behind them.
“Stone pelters from Kashmir are actually snatching the bread and butter of the poor and innocent Kashmiris. Presently when the tourism industry of Kashmir was being revived and people were gearing up to welcome the tourists in the coming tourism season, such stone pelting incidences are bringing a bad name to the valley. Moreover, these cases will heavily impact the tourism Industry of the state in general and Kashmir in particular,” Gupta claimed.
Gupta said that Budhal area has tremendous tourism potential. “Presently Government is developing many tourist spots here. One of the key tourism projects for this area is the development of the seven lake circuit.”
“This will also create tremendous employment opportunities for the local youth of the area.”
He also called for the construction of an alternate road connecting Budhal with Srinagar.