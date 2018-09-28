Pellets injure over 30 youth during Srinagar, Chadoora clashes

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 27:
Over 30 youth were hit by pellets, four of them in eyes, in forces pellet firing during clashes in Chadoora in Budgam and Noorbagh in Srinagar on Thursday.
About two dozen youth were hit by pellets in forces firing during clashes as people tried to march towards encounter site in Panzan village of Chadoora in Budgam today.
In the encounter, two Hizb militants were killed.
Witnesses said soon after locals heard militants were holed up in a mosque, they tried to reach the encounter site. However, forces intercepted them and fired tear gas shells and pellets to disperse them.
BMO Chadoora, Dr Dilheer told Rising Kashmir 22 persons including an elderly man with pellet injuries were brought to the Chadoora hospital for treatment.
He said one youth with pellets injuries in eye was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialized treatment.
“He had no visible damage but we shifted him,” Dilheer said.
Ten youth also sustained pellet injuries in forces firing in Noorbagh area of downtown Srinagar following killing of a civilian during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).
The injured were shifted to SMHS hospital.
Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak said they received 12 injured patients from Srinagar and Budgam.
“Four of them have been hit by pellets in eyes,” he added.
