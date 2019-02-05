Pellets injure 8 persons in Kulgam

Army set ablaze electric transformers, motorcycle: Locals
Shafat MirKulgam, Feb 04:
Eight persons were hit by pellets fired by the government forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.
The government forces Monday morning launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Makdum Mohalla locality of Tarigam village in Kulgam district.
As per an official, the operation was launched over inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
As the siege was being laid around the suspected area, locals in large numbers hit the streets and started raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans and also pelted stones at the government forces, who responded by firing tear gas shells and firing pellets, triggering intense clashes.
Locals said the government forces damaged the property and set ablaze a parked motorcycle and two electric transformers during clashes.
“The Army men let lose a reign of terror during clashes by damaging property and also set ablaze a parked bike and two power transformers, leaving the area in complete darkness. This is a collective punishment given by the government forces to the locals for resisting their move to conduct an operation here," a local said.
The action of the government resulted in injuries to several locals of which one injured was taken to District Hospital Kulgam.
“A person with pellet injuries in face and neck was treated at our hospital. He was discharged after the treatment," said a medico at District Hospital Kulgam.
“Seven youth with pellet injuries were treated at PHC Tarigam, with three of them having injuries in face,” said BMO Kulgam, Dr Rafi Salati.
Police said it was investigating the matter.
“We have registered an FIR into the stone pelting incident today at Tarigam during a CASO and are investigating the matter. However, we haven’t received complaint from anyone regarding the damages there," SSP Kulgam, Harmeet Singh said.