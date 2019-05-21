About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pellet victims stage protest, demand ban on use of pellet guns

A group of pellet victims—who were injured during law and order situations in the Kashmir Valley over the past few years, Monday held a protest here demanding complete ban on the use of pellet guns by security forces.
The protestors, under the banner of Pellet Victims Welfare Trust, held the protest at Press Enclave here against continuous use of pellet guns in the valley by police and paramilitary forces.
The protesters demanded ban on pellet guns, saying their continued use could render more people blind.
Among the protestors was the youngest pellet victim of Kashmir—Hiba Nisar – who was injured after getting hit by pellets inside her house in the Kapran area of Shopian district of south Kashmir in November last year. The two-year-old Hiba was accompanied by her mother.
The trust appealed to the people of Kashmir to come in support of the pellet victims and contribute towards their medical needs. Pellet guns are often used for crowd control during stone pelting incidents in the valley.

 

 

 

 

 

