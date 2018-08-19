Pellet victims demand ban on pellet gun, seek support from govt, civil society

Sajidah YousufSrinagar Aug 18:
Jammu and Kashmir Pellet Victim Welfare Trust staged a protest demonstration on Saturday at Press Enclave Srinagar, demanding ban of pellet guns and support from government and the civil society.
The trust appealed the common people to come forward and help them on the eve of Eid. They also want to celebrate Eid-ul-Asha like others, pellet victims said.
Urfi, a pellet victim from Shopian district said that she was hit with pellet on November 02, 2016 in the lawn at her maternal home in Shopian.
“After I was hit with pellet, I couldn’t continue my studies as I have many problems at home,” said Urfi.
She added that their demand is to get relief and support from government so that they can also celebrate Eid like others. “And the main demand is to ban pellet gun in the Valley.”
Bilal Ahmad Waza, another pellet victim from Tangmarg who was hit with pellets on chest on September 09, 2016 said that pellet guns must be banned.
He said it’s used on animals in the rest of the world but in Kashmir it’s used on humans to turn youth blind.
“Victims whose eyes are blinded with pellets are becoming burden on their families. Neither the victim nor his/her family is in the stable condition, both financially and mentally,” said Bilal.
He said that his only request is to ban pellet guns.
He added it happened with them and don’t want it to happen with others.
“Demanding support from government, he said any relief could help them stand on their feet and work for themselves,” said Bilal.
He said that society should help the people who have sacrificed for Kashmir struggle.
“I was hit with pellets while clearing the road blockade, army forces hit me on chest with pellets,” Bilal added.
Mohammad Ashraf Wani, President Pellet Victim Welfare Association told Rising Kashmir that he himself is a pellet victim of 2016 unrest. He had got bullet injury too before he was hit with pellets, he said.
“During six months of unrest in 2016, we got help from society as well as from government but today no one is coming forward to help. Pellets victims have to bear expenses for medicine and their education also suffers,” said Wani.
Wani further added that their demand is to withdraw FIRs against pellet victims, and ban pellet guns.
“In March 2017 we got this trust registered with government. We have 1200 pellet victims with one eye blinded and another one getting affected. 400 pellet victims have shown improvement,” added Wani.