Pellet victim booked under PSA

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Sept 18:
Authorities have booked a pellet victim from south Kashmir's Pulwama district under infamous Public Safety Act (PSA).
“Suhail Ahmed Trambo son of Muhammad Ashan of Muran Pulwama was arrested by forces along with many youth some two weeks back and today he was booked under PSA and shifted to Kathua jail,” sources said.
Suhail is brother of three sisters and lone bread earner of his family.
In 2017, he had sustained pellet injuries in his left eye and lost vision.
Suhail’s family appealed authorities to release him.
"We can't afford to meet him in Kathua jail. He should be at least lodged at Central jail, Srinagar. He is blind by one eye and not a stone pelter," said one of his relatives. (CNS)