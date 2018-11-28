Pellet injury to 20-month-old girl

SHRC issues notice to DC, SSP Shopian
SHRC issues notice to DC, SSP Shopian
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 27:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Tuesday issued notices to Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian and asked them to file a detailed compliance report on pellet injury to a 20-month-old girl Hiba Nisar.
Hiba Nisar of Kapran village of Shopian sustained an eye injury at her house in forces firing on Sunday. The clashes erupted in the village after six militants of Hizb and Lashkar were killed in an encounter with forces at adjoining Batagund village.
The SHRC chairperson Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the petition on pellet injury to Hiba.
He asked DC and SSP Shopian to file their response within four weeks.
The petition was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo.
The petitioner has appealed SHRC to direct its investigation wing to investigate the matter and also urged the SHRC chief to provide compensation to legal heirs of the victim.
The pellets, according to the petitioner, have ruptured the eye-ball of the girl’s right eye and she has to undergo a series of surgeries to regain her vision.
The petitioner said that the chance of Hiba regaining her vision in right eye seems bleak given the nature of the injury she has suffered.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com