Pellet gun use exacerbates ground situation in Kashmir: Mirwaiz

May 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chairman Hurriyat (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday said the use of pellet guns only exacerbates the situation on ground in Kashmir.

“Use of brute force and pellet guns against civilians continues unabated even during holy month of #Ramadan especially in #SouthKashmir causing grievous injuries and even fatalities. #HumanRights abuses including the use of #PelletGuns only exacerbates the situation on ground...rather than improving it,” he wrote on twitter.

The Mirwaiz said peoples aspirations regarding resolution of Kashmir dispute can only addressed “politically, not through force.”

Earlier, nearly 50 protestors were injured after government forces used pellet shot guns to quell protests in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The clashes had erupted between youth and government forces in Mohahammadpora village of the district following a gunfight between militants and the forces.