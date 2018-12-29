Peerzada a notorious scamster: PC

Srinagar:
Peoples Conference on Saturday alleged that Congress leader, Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, was a “notorious scamster” involved in multiple scams.
In a statement, PC spokesman alleged that the former tainted minister holds the “ignonimous distinction of being the first minister in J&K’s history who was accused by his fellow party member of taking bribe from him.”
“Since 1947, he is the first minister who was accused of seeking bribe from even MLAs. In 2008, he was forced to resign as education minister after MLA Shoaib Lone revealed he had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to clear his sister's file,” spokesman alleged.
“Peerzada was forced to step down as education minister in 2012 for helping his son to qualify his Class 10th exam through unfair means in 2009,” PC spokesperson said.
He said the Congress leader was also accused by his party MP of being involved in infamous sex scandal in which several ministers of his party were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2007. “In 2008, his party MP Madan Lal Sharma claimed that Peerzada was involved in sex scandal but top Congress leadership intervened to save him,” the spokesman said—adding that these allegations against him should be thoroughly probed. “He has no moral authority to sermonise others. The records of State Accountability Commission and Crime Branch are testimony to the frauds and irregularities committed by him as the minister,” he said, adding that people of Kokernag will once again teach lesson to the fraudster in the elections.