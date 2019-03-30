Peer pressure, love affairs major causes of drug addiction in Kashmir, says SHRC report

March 30, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Peer pressure, love affairs are among major causes of drug addiction in Kashmir region, a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) report revealed on Friday.

According to the report—titled as, ‘An Empirical Analysis of Drug Addiction in Kashmir Valley’ released by State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), at least 39.5 per cent off youth are consuming drugs due to the peer pressure.

The study states that 9.5 percent youth are consuming drugs because of the failure of love affairs.

The information is based on the survey conducted in two drug de-addiction centres including PCR and SMHS where 200 drug addicts from In-Patient Department (IPD) and Out Patient Department (OPD) were asked reasons of consuming drugs.

According to the study, 79 patients out 200 were consuming drugs because of peer pressure and 19 out of 200 are become drug addicts because of failure of an affair.

Similarly, 32 patients (16 percent) were consuming drugs to alleviate stress; 30 patients (15 per cent) became drug addicts after trying to have a good time.

The report further states that 10 percent of youth (20 patients) became drug addicts when they were trying to change their mood and 5 percent (10 patients) were experimenting to consume drugs.

Likewise, 5 percent (10 patients) became drug addicts after consuming it to get rid of physical pain due to health problems.

In a report, it was also stated that “A systematic study of the problem of drug addiction in the State has revealed that 40 percent of the youngsters fall prey to drug abuse which includes both boys and girls of the age group between 16-25 years.”

While describing the main reasons responsible for the increased drug abuse in Kashmir valley, SHRC has stated that “the foremost reason is manifested in the socio-psychological aspects of youth.”

“Due to the ongoing turbulent situation in the valley, the youth arc facing enormous problems of this nature due to the political instability and unemployment scenario. Moreover, due to poor industrial structure and low status of the private sector in Kashmir, the problem of unemployment among youth has been causing great social unrest,” reads a study.

The Commission in a report further revealed that the continuous sense of insecurity and threat to life and property has resulted in the emotional instability of the population in general and of youth in particular.

“With the partial or complete sense of frustration, the Kashmiri youth are luring to the abuse of drug addiction, as an attempt to escape from the harsh realities,” SHRC report reads.