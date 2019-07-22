Pedestrian killed in road mishap in Sopore

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A pedestrian was killed after hit by speedy two-wheeler at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday forenoon.

Reports said that a man identified as Ghulam Mohammad War (55) son of Ghulam Qadir War, resident of Warpora received serious injuries after hit by a two-wheeler.

He was rushed to sub district hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a doctor at SDH Sopore also confirmed the death of the man.

A police officer when contacted told GNS that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)