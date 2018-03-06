PEC questions selection of Pahalgam as zoo-site 

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples’ Environmental Council (PEC) has expressed serious concerns on proposed setting up of a zoo at tourist destination Pahalgam citing the already increased footfall of tourists and Amarnath yatra pilgrims to the area.
The PEC in a statement has said, “Putting Pahalgam under further stress by establishing the zoo there would not be advisable.”
In a meeting on March 3, the PEC members said that while the zoo has already been established in Jammu, the proposed construction work for a similar facility in Kashmir region is yet to be started and therefore a zoo should be set up near the Srinagar city and not Pahalgam
“A zoo near Srinagar city would also provide it a central location and it would be easily accessible for the people of all districts. That way the zoo would attract a lot of visitors and would act as an additional tourist spot in the valley,” the PEC statement reads.
PEC has proposed that the government should revisit its decision of establishing the zoo at Pahalgam and should hold further deliberations for selecting the proper site for the zoo.
The members suggested to the government that it should think about locating the zoo either at Parihaspora in north Kashmir or at Awantipora in south Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by PEC Chairman, G H Kango, Shakil Romshoo, Manzoor Ahmad, Syed Musaib and journalist Athar Parvaiz.
