Peaks Auto launches stylish next gen Ertiga

Srinagar, Nov 28:
In its latest drive to enrich the lifestyle of the ever evolving young Indian customers, Peaks Auto launched the stylish next gen Ertiga at its Head office, Lasjan Byepass, Srinagar.
The car was unveiled by Bashir Ahmad- Cluster Head, JK Bank in presence of Naseer Ahmad, Branch Head-JK Bank, Surjit Singh – VP Peaks Group and Irshad Peerzada- General Manager, Peaks Group amid huge gathering of customers and eminent personalities.
A new K15 Petrol engine now powers the next gen Ertiga with 13% more power and 6% improved torque output. Complementing the new engine is the Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with a Lithium ion battery, which offers best-in-class fuel efficiency. The latest offering from Maruti Suzuki is conceptualised on Suzuki’s acclaimed 5th generation Heartect platform. Built afresh, it uses high tensile steel that ensures stronger, safer and sturdier structure with effective absorption and dispersion of crash energy. The next gen Ertiga is compliant for frontal offset impact, side impact and pedestrian protection regulations. It comes with aspirational exterior design and plush dual tone interiors, said Irshad Peerzada.
The next gen Ertiga depicts: Move together in style. It fits into the lifestyle of young and dynamic buyers who are social who love going out and doing activities with their social group. The next gen Ertiga finds its customers, who are aspiring, driven by brand value, seek comfort and love togetherness with friends and family. Launched in April 2012, Ertiga created an all new life utility segment. It has clocked cumulative sales of almost 4.2 lakh units since launch.
The energy stored in the lithium ion battery assists during acceleration. This reduces the stress on the engine while delivering optimal acceleration and performance without compromising on fuel efficiency. The engine automatically stops when idle and silently starts when the optimal conditions are met in manual and automatic transmissions. This helps in increasing fuel efficiency. When the vehicle decelerates, the smart hybrid technology intelligently charges the batteries which in turn assist the engine’s idle start stop and the torque assist functions.
The next gen Ertiga is high on safety. It is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, high speed warning alert, front seat belt with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD and brake assist and reverse parking sensors as standard fitment across all variants.
Dir Agriculture flags off farmers for interstate exposure visit
Jammu, November 28: A group comprising 50 farmers from different districts of Jammu Division was flagged off by Director Agriculture, H. K. Razdan, for an exposure visit outside the state.
The exposure visit is being organized by the Joint Directorate of Agriculture (Extension) under Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension (SMAE) of Centrally Sponsored Scheme National Mission for Agriculture Extension Technology (NMAET-ATMA) from 28th of November to 4th of December 2018.
Razdan, while interacting with the farmers on the occasion, said that the programme has been organized for acquainting the farmers with modern techniques for Commercial Agriculture, emerging trends in organic farming and cultivation of different agricultural crops on scientific lines. He impressed upon the farmers to interact with the farm scientists, experts and extension functionaries to get up to date methodology in cultivation of crops on scientific lines. He asked the farmers to enhance their technical skills in the field of Integrated Farming and adopt the advanced technology for cultivation of cereal food crops, vegetables, Mushrooms and other agricultural crops after learning from such educative visit.
Giving details of the seven-day tour programme, Joint Director said that the farmer’s group from Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and other districts will visit All India Pingalwara Charitable Society Pingalwara for organic farming, Centre For Excellence in vegetable Kartarpur, Central Potato Research Station, Badshahpur, Ludhiana. Besides, the farmers will also visit and see the advanced agricultural technology at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.
Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs) K. S. Sambyal, Deputy Director Agriculture (Trainings), Sunil Koul, Deputy Director Agriculture (Central) Jagmohan Bhat, SMS (RL), Vinod Raina, SMS (RL), P.S. Mastana, Programme Officer, Yaduvinder Singh other senior officers and field functionaries of the Department were also present on the occasion.
V. K. Mahajan, SMS (SDL) is accompanying the farmers during the tour.