Peaceful people ensured peaceful polls: Governor

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 21:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday said the peaceful Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls would not have been possible had people resorted to “violence” and that he did not see any complaint on poll rigging.
“The polls remained peaceful. This would not have happened without people besides administration and security forces. Had people resorted to violence, this would not have been possible. I’m thankful to all as the election passed without any damage,” Malik told reporters on the sidelines of the Police commemoration day at Armed Police Complex at Zewan here.
The Governor said people coming out to vote in ULB polls was a positive sign.
“On the last day 10,000 people came out to vote in Srinagar. Stones were also pelted at voters, who in return pelted stones at stone-pelters and then Police had to come to rescue. So development is slowly taking place and people are understanding things,” Malik said.
On what developmental steps would be taken for municipal bodies, the Governor said his aim was not who does or does not become the Mayor.
“We will provide as much as possible money from the State and Government of India to municipalities and panchayats,” Malik said. “We will try to prove that these elections are for the people.”
Earlier, addressing police on the commemoration day, Malik thanked the government forces for the peaceful civic elections and said it was because of the government forces that no untoward incident had taken place during the polls.
“I thank all—voters, people and security forces for peaceful elections. In the entire election process, not even a sparrow was hurt. There was no damage—loss of life and damage to property—related to the polls,” he said.
“Not a single complaint of poll rigging was registered,” the Governor said.
On the need to improve situation at the ground level in Kashmir, Malik said, “We are trying best to improve the situation at the ground level and it is improving. You must be seeing the improvement.”
Whether the time was ready for conducting polls to the State assembly whose tenure ends in December 2020, the Governor said it was not his domain.
“GoI and the Election Commission will look into it,” he said.
Since the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition, the State is under the Governor's rule.
Meanwhile, on the Police commemoration day, the Governor while paying tributes to the slain policemen said he was told by Army and CRPF officers that they cannot do anything without Police in the State.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah, advisors to the governor, Director General of Police, ADGP Law and Order and Security Munir Khan besides other officers of the civil administration also paid tributes to the slain policemen.
