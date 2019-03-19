Peaceful Afghanistan, stable neighbourhood

March 19, 2019 | REYAZ AHMAD MIR

Afghans are known for their valor, fearlessness and gallantry. They didn’t learn to bow down before any power which has been a popular virtue people tag with them. With traditional warfare, they could withstand the modern weaponry all along. They won too. But the peace they are now in search of is a real triumph they begin to achieve.

Time only patted their muscles, instigated their war-will and shouted at their back to keep throwing the mortars and cannons, unabated. This proved their determination and deterrence. But, this was not the sole virtue to be appreciated for a nation to grow. Undoubtedly, Afghans are fighters but how many of them are writers to bring change in a socio-economic milieu of their society to make it a good reference apart from war and warriors.

I agree that often external forces have been found to fuel the fire. But, it is only possible when, internally, opportunities do wait for a battle being fought by anyone to gratify his own interest. Afghanistan was looted, ruined and desolated war after war. Nothing remained there to rejoice. Only fable of bravery. They remained adamant throughout to keep their fingers on triggers of a gun and pointing at enemies with their one eye strictly closed. This had closed the doors for their progress in terms of education, economy, science and technology. They badly lagged behind and preferred to remain so, otherwise a treasure of potentialities they have ignored.

Maybe, at a certain point of time, this was necessary for them but wrapping up with shrouds and be in war for decades together is neither wisdom nor intrepidness. It proved to be destroyed which is to be accepted through course correction. This is not a win-lose situation. Everyone, even strongest, involved in war lands in defeat, desolation and depletion. No one emerges victorious nor should we take it like that. Because war breaks both combatants and it is more than that in the so-called modern age.

Too much of emotions results ultimately in liability. It is true, human beings are not machines. Emotions and sentiments are what make the difference. But floating with the flood of emotions without taking a pause to revisit its unchecked flow leads to the whirlpool of tears, tortures and torment. This is true at every level- individual as well as societal. When nations follow emotions and reason is dumped, the destruction is unimaginable, unfathomable.

Afghanistan has been an example of an emotional war state. Their stories as fighters and warriors are interestingly admired by every reader. Novels are the best sellers. Characters are surprisingly unique. Surviving the onslaught of the highly modern army with traditional weapons, living on dry bread and wearing torn clothes is either something divine or incomprehensible. But their history will be a lesson for all reasonable people if read to learn. The nation with its potential human resource was almost destroyed and the debris is the witness. Displacement, starvation, diseases and widespread Ignorance are among prominent features to mention if asked to describe Afghan society.

'Knowledge is power', is truly demonstrated by America and its allied powers. They have subjugated nations and engaged them in war or violence, though unjustifiable and unwarranted under all circumstances. But, it happens only through technological advancement in all domains of their life. Afghanistan and other similar nations have only determination and resolution but this all needs to be strategically utilized to encounter the evil. Fighting through knowledge may take time but it will guarantee your security and prosperity at the same time. And in comparison, this is better.

Recent peace talks of Afghanistan are a welcome step. There is no late. But, the rigid narrative of "no negotiations" shall no longer be in the interest of the south-east region of the world. Let America withdraw from Afghanistan and let the future be decided by the people of Afghanistan, alone. It will be in the greater benefit of the country badly ravaged by perpetual war for decades.

Inclusive talks to chalk out the modalities to end the war in Afghanistan need to be encouraged more by its neighbours. Because politically stable Afghanistan is directly related to the stability of its neighbours. Much blood has flown now which is being understood by all warrior groups. This must be appreciated to see peaceful Afghanistan. All fighting regiments are now thinking sense to move forward.

Let all global institutions, communities and economies support the gestures of moving towards peaceful Afghanistan being shown by the Taliban. Let there be a holistic dialogue and discussion for an amicable solution of all issues in Afghanistan. Let it emerge as an unprecedented instance of peace-symbol for all other conflict zones in resolving their issues to set free their people from the psyche of persistent perception of war.