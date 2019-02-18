Peace vitiated

Since the deadly suicide attack on Thursday in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the peace has been vitiated in J&K state and beyond. In Jammu, after the torching of vehicles and reports about attacks on residences of Kashmiris, curfew was imposed and Army conducted Flag March in the region. On Sunday curfew was imposed for third consecutive day with the situation still far from being normal. Meanwhile, reports about attacks on Kashmiri students and businessmen added fuel to the fire, prompting everyone from Hurriyat leaders to mainstream politicians and police authorities to raise the safety concern of students and businessmen outside the state. Almost all political parties regional and otherwise condemned the attacks and urged the union government to ensure the safety of the people of Kashmir in all states. Amid the chaos unleashed after the suicide attack, the union government on Saturday issued directions to all states to ensure the safety of Kashmiris. Vice-President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former chief minister Omar Abdullah reacting to the ‘all-party meeting’ that was convened to condemn the attack said that he was disappointed as the meeting did not call for maintaining calm. Omar also met the union home minister Rajnath Singh and said he had requested the home minister to ‘take all steps necessary to ensure Jammu remains calm’. In the wake of the heightened tension and the situation being cashed and hijacked to serve political interests, it is necessary that governments issue orders on restraint and communal harmony. It is absurd and vacuous to ill-treat Kashmiris, particularly students and businessmen, who have left their own state to pursue their dreams or earn a decent livelihood. In no way can they be linked or associated with the recent violent incident that claimed lives of 40 government forces personnel. As a matter of fact, many of the students and businessmen have left the state either because the state has nothing better to offer them or the violence has hit their means of livelihood here. If they are met with violence even outside the state, where shall they go? As has been pointed out by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and even Omar Abdullah, the media have to act responsibly. At least during these trying times, instead of adding fuel to the fire, the media have a positive role to ensure quick return to normalcy. By whipping up passions and even circulating fake content, as has been reported in the case of some irresponsible social media handles, the ‘miscreants’ are not dousing the flames but seem to be hell-bent to bury peace and blow up the violence.