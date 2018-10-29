Peace TV scholars speak at IF programs in Sgr

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 28:
Renowned Islamic scholars and Peace TV speakers Dr Yehya Alvi (USA), Dr Shuaib Sayyed (Mumbai), and Sheikh Dr Shamim Fauzi visited Kashmir on the annual day function of Islamic Fraternity and Islamic Global School. The spokesperson of the IF said in different programs held across Srinagar Dr Yehya Alvi, Dr Shuaib Sayyed, Sheikh Dr Shamim Fauzi, Muhammad Aamir, and Moulana Sheikh Farooq , nazim Bazmi Tawheed Ahle Hadith, spoke about various Islamic topics and deliberated on the evils and challenges confronting our society. They also suggested remedies in the light of Islamic teachings to overcome such challenges.
The spokesperson said the programs at historical Bazar Masjid and Bohri Kadal, Srinagar on October 25, at Hanafi Eidgah Anantnag , Government Medical College Boys Hostel Srinagar on October 26, and at Jamia Masjid Government Medical College Karan Nagar on October 27 were attended by a large number of people.
President Islamic School and Chairman of the school Mohammad Amir said the annual day was planned to be celebrated at the Convocation Complex, the University of Kashmir, however, it was canceled due to circumstances in Valley. He further said that the program at Jamia Masjid-e-Abu Bakar at Padshahi Bagh Srinagar planned on October 24 was also canceled due to the prevailing political situation. He said that Majlis-e-Mutahidda Ulema chief and APHC chairman Dr Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Umar Farooq, was invited as the Guest of Honour on the occasion, however, he could not attend the event for being kept under house detention. However, a written speech of Mirwaiz was presented by Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad before the participants on the occasion. In his message, Mirwaiz said it was his deep desire to participate in the program but due to house detention, he couldn’t attend the event. He extended good wishes to the scholars present and highlighted the importance of Daawat-o-Tabligh in Islam.
Mirwaiz also stressed upon scholars to utilize the latest media technology to propagate the message of Islam across the world.
On the occasion, Muhammad Aamir condemned the house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and criticized authorities for barring Mirwaiz from addressing a purely religious gathering at Bazar Masjid. The Islamic Fraternity chairman also denounced the continuous house detention of Syed Ali Geelani and other leaders. At the end of the event, the president thanked the guests and the participants.