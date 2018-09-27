Peace talks

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the cancellation of talks between Indian and Pakistan foreign ministers. The so-called leaders have not only shown their immaturity and lack of political acumen but also exposed their shallow views and arrogance. With BJP heading the government in India, which for the elections is trying everything to gain the support of the masses and Imran Khan’s PTI in Pakistan, a party that is known to be serious, it has been a real bad start. They have made fun of themselves before the international audience that understands everything. The words used by the governments reveal the bankruptcy and diplomatic sycophancy that has got the better of it. How can we trust important issues to be settled by them? This is very unfortunate.
Bashir Zargar