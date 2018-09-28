Peace, security in South Asia essential for progress: Swaraj

Press Trust of IndiaNew York
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj emphasised to SAARC countries that an environment of peace and security in South Asia is essential for cooperation and economic development, but Pakistan accused India of obstructing the region’s progress and prosperity.
Swaraj’s statement on Thursday came at a meeting of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session in New York. The SAARC grouping includes India, Pakistan and six other regional countries.
It was established in December 1985 with an aim to promote the welfare of the peoples of South Asia.
“An environment of peace and security is essential for regional cooperation to progress and achieve economic development and prosperity of our people,” Swaraj said at the SAARC Ministers Meeting.