Peace rally held in Kishtwar

July 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A peace rally was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, with participants raising slogans that called for maintaining communal harmony.

The rally was organised by the Army and the district administration.

District development commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana; commander of 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Vikram Bhan; and SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, flagged off the rally from Chowgan Ground, an official spokesperson said.

He said prominent citizens, members of civil society, besides scores of students, participated in the rally.

The rally wound through different localities of the main town, including Dakbunglow, Old DC Office Complex, Gudhali Chowk, Lower Bus Stand, Hidyal Chowk, Salamkaie and concluded at Chowgan Ground, the spokesperson said.

"It is the prime duty of everyone to serve humanity and maintain brotherhood and peace," Rana told the gathering.