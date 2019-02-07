Peace necessary ingredient for development: Farooq

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 06:
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said peace was a necessary ingredient for development.
Addressing a meet of party functionaries and north Kashmir parliamentary constituency in-charges at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar, he said the socio–economic emancipation of the people forms the core of the party agenda.
Farooq said the party would carry forward the legacy of service once in power.
“Peace is not out of equation when it comes to development. Peace is very imperative for development,” the three-time chief minister said.
The meet was attended by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, and Treasurer Shammi Oberoi.
Among others Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Akbar lone, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javaid Ahmad Dar, Basharat Bukhari, Sajad Uri, Mir Ghulam Rasool Naz, Reyaz Bedar, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Showkat Ahmad Mir, and Mushtaq Guroo were also present in the meet.
Exuding confidence among the workers, Farooq said, “Peace is the necessary prerequisite for any sort of development to take place, and NC once in power will work toward establishing an atmosphere of peace, reconciliation and sustainable development with the active participation of people. Our party believes in inclusive growth and that no development can be achieved if any segment or section of the society is left out.”
Farooq said the forthcoming government with Omar Abdullah in the vanguard of it would usher in an era of peace and prosperity besides putting up a strong front for the protection of the special constitutional position of the State.
Farooq, Omar, Sagar, Nasir and other party functionaries also expressed grief over the demise of the father of Editor in Chief of Kashmir News Service (KNS) Muhammad Aslam Bhat.
The NC leaders prayed for peace to the soul of departed and strength to the grief stricken family to bear the loss.