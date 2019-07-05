Peace is imperative for development: Sagar

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar addressing party functionaries, workers at party head quarters Nawa e Subha said, “Peace is not out of equation when it comes to development. Peace is imperative for development.”



Exuding confidence into the workers, Sagar said, “Peace and security are the necessary prerequisites for any sort of development to take place, and National Conference once in power will work towards peace, reconciliation and sustainable development with the active participation of people,” adding, “our party believes in inclusive growth and that no development can be achieved if any segment or section of the society is left out.”