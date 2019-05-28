Peace in Kashmir on BJP’s top priority: Chrungoo

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP State Spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, on Monday said that peace in Kashmir is on the top priority list of the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government.

As per a statement, this was said by Chrungoo as he led a party delegation

to meet the representatives of six Nordic Nations in New Delhi.

The meeting was held at the Sweedish Embassy in New Delhi. Dr. Rajat Mitra, Human Rights Expert and author of "The Infidel Next Door" was the other member of the delegation, the statement issued here said.

The Nordic States were represented by Erik af Hallstrom, Dy. Head of Mission, Embassy of Finland, Giske Charlotte, Councillor-Head of Political Affairs, Norweegian Embassy, Steen Malthe Hansen, Minister Councillor, Dy. Chief of Mission, Royal Danish Embassy, Gautam S Bhattacharya, Minister Councellor, Dy. Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, Kristin Eva J. Sigurdardottir, Dy. Head of Mission, Embassy of Iceland and Juuli Hiio, Dy. Head of Mission, Embassy of Estonia.

As per the statement, the meeting coincided with the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections and the formation of the new government in India under the leadership of Narendra Modi. “The agenda of the meeting comprised the current Jammu & Kashmir situation and the Kashmir Hindu Minority perspective. It also discussed the aspirations of the region's of Ladakh and Jammu.”

Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo in his detailed presentation made a case for the new government's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir focussed on peace, development and ending discrimination with the victims of bias in the State.

“Peace is the BJP's top priority in Kashmir and elimination of terrorism is the fundamental condition incidental to the establishment of peace. The mandate2019 in Jammu and Kashmir has given Bhartiya Janata Party a whooping 47 percent of votes in the recently conducted elections, so has added responsibilities to it to realise the long pending demands of the people.”

“BJP stands committed to the abrogation of Article 35A which is ultra vires of the fundamental rights and the international human rights. It discriminates among the citizens and has categorized people in the state into first class, second class and third class citizens. Article 370 of the Constitution has created a state within a state and build walls of hatred and discrimination among various sections of people in India. Moreover, the Instrument of Accession was unconditional so this temporary provision will have to go eventually. “

“Pakistan's role in death, destruction and mayhem in Kashmir is a fact of history and it has not implemented its commitments given to India that 'the soil under its control would not be used against India'.”

He alleged that the regions of Jammu and Ladakh have continuously suffered due to “callous and discriminatory policies of the governments all along”.

“Jammu suffered due to delimitation of constituencies, demographic intervention, terrorism, administrative bias and communal policies. Ladakh has been one of the most neglected cases historically and politically over the last seven decades.”

Two books, "Terrorism in J&K: A Historical Perspective" and "The Infidel Next Door" were presented to the representatives of the Nordic states, reda the statement.

