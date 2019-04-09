About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019

Peace in family is peace in community; forms idea of family courts: CJ

Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today said that the idea behind the working of Family Courts is peace in the family, which leads to peace in larger community.
The Chief Justice was speaking at the valedictory session of a training programme on 'Sensitizing Judges on Family Court Matters' here at District Court complex.
"It is a great privilege that the resource persons who were training the participants during the three-day training programme provided such a tremendous broad based experience and learning in the matters of family courts," she added.
The Chief Justice stressed on the working judges, practicing lawyers and participants to understand that the idea behind family court should be to provide legal help not just to the persons in matrimonial relationships but also to the whole family which is father, mother and child as well.
She said that the aim of the proagamme was to sensitize judges and practising lawyers as well to understand gender perspectives in a society while dealing with Family Court Matters. She also maintained that the delay in judgment causes untold hardship to the litigants as the members of the family are financially, physically and emotionally dependent on each other.
Justice Tashi Rabistan, Registrar General of J&K, High Court, Sanjay Dhar also attended valedictory session.
Resource persons in the three-day training programme were Manju Goel, former Judge, Delhi High Court, Roshan Dalvi, former Judge, Bombay High Court, Principal Judge, Family Court, Maharashtra, Swati Chauhan, Principal Judge, Family Court, Nanded, Maharashtra, Aruna Farswani, Principal Judge, Family Court, Thane, Maharashtra, Dharmesh Sharma, Principal Judge, Family Court Delhi and Neelofar Syed Akhtar, Advocate Bombay High Court and participants. Judges from subordinate judiciary from J&K participated in the training programme.

 

