Peace education and peace clubs

Muneer Ahmad Magry
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
The Sustainable Development goals replaced millennium development goals in 2016 with 17 goals encompassing a holistic and comprehensive engagement of all issues pertaining to the society.
During millennium development goals though peace was not includes directly as a principle goal but spotted as a target whereas in sustainable development goals peace is exclusive a goal and spotted as goal no 16.
Around 170 countries and territories are part to achieve these goals. This is certainly a noble initiative, and if implemented successfully the global harmony and brotherhood can be achieved.
Peace education is an umbrella term which encompasses many different but related subjects. This includes human rights studies, conflict resolution and disarmament, social and ecological responsibility.
Peace has been observed as a necessary condition for real development to take place this is because real development can only take place when individuals are able to be involved in a critical process of praxis in a continuous fashion. This process involves rational thinking that requires a settled mind, devoid of fear, anxiety and intimidation.
It is only when the individual can trust his neighbour to a reasonable level, when a community can relate to the other in a congenial atmosphere, when one ethnic group is able to reason along with the other in a positive manner that this type of thinking process can become universal.
A condition that can initiate a global development that will be sustainable is a condition of peaceful coexistence.
Peace generally connotes a state of quiet, calm, repose, tranquillity, freedom from war and concord of ideas among different people. These concepts, which are central to the survival and development of societies, should be reflected in the schools, colleges, university environment and the high quality education received by students.
Learning about peace means obtaining knowledge and understanding of what contributes to peace, and what is the role of the student in the maintenance of peace in the school system.
Learning peace means acquiring the knowledge needed to deal with conflicts without recourse to violence (restiveness), learning to creatively apply the methods of active non-violence, and learning to deal with deficiencies in the school environment in constructive ways.
Peace Club is established for the like-minded peace supporters from all walks of life to pursue their interests in and share their views on peace.
Furthermore, it provides a platform for peace builders to inspire one another to put words into action and really make a difference in ‘bringing hope and changing lives’ of the disadvantaged.
Peace clubs journey began with a phased, grassroots education program with the following goals in mind: Run educational programs and activities to stimulate greater cultural awareness andappreciation for peace among the general public. Promote global consciousness through organizing high-profile events and campaigns.
Maximize efficiency and provide linkages from local and international organisations by developing a virtual and physical centre of convergence to promote the ‘Culture of Peace’.
Instil a desire in individuals to lend a helping hand to the poor or those in need, both locally and internationally. The beauty of the Peace Club is that activities do not require much time or resources. It can be a one period of 40 minutes to Club activities every fortnight.
Therefore it takes ‘half a day’ to develop the next generation with virtues of peace, nonviolence, forgiveness, tolerance and harmony.
Usually the teacher in charge of the Peace Club involves students in preparing the calendar of activities. This can include selecting topics based on local problems where students can have an open discussion, prepare small speeches, poems, drawings/paintings, essays, stories etc.
Some selected writings and drawings are displayed on Exhibition Boards in a centralized place in the institutions. In this way everybody in the institutions can see the work of “peace makers”, and gain encouragement from them.
On some occasions, inspirational quotes, propagating peaceful messages, are also painted on important walls around the institutions. Peace clubs programmes promotes a culture of peace and is essentially transformative. It cultivates the knowledge base, skills, attitudes and values that seek to transform people’s mind-set, attitude and behaviours that in the first place have created or exacerbated violent conflicts.
It seeks such transformation by building awareness and understanding; developing concern and challenging personal and social action that will enable people to live relate and create conditions and systems that actualize non-violence, justice, environmental care and other values.
Peace clubs are in practices in various countries going through a torment phase; the aim following this proposition is only to inculcate the harmony, tranquillity and amity into the children at a very basic level or juvenile stage. This will lead to all well-being when the generation and pedigrees evolves in succeed.
Now while contemplating Kashmir in same prism, as we are au-courant of the unseen circumstances evolved in our valley the spree of killings, brutalities, other torment acts, youth disintegration and misalignment, we also can think to put in order such noble and novel initiatives at the basic and elementary level in our schools, this can certainly lead our upcoming generation towards positivity and sanguinity.
All we need to do is set-up an internal school level peace club, have discussion, debates about global peace initiatives, political discourse entanglement, socio-economic reforms, policies and economic empowerment, this exercises will have multi-fold outcomes , this will engender the cadre of future intellectuals, thinkers, peace lovers, empowered youth and surely our society will lead towards progression and also our future generation will get a global platform of advocacy be it peace or other social; issues.
And yes our society can be also among the global contributors towards fulfilling the goal no 16 of sustainable development goals.
Author is Research Scholar,Deakin University, Australia