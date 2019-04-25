Peace deficit souls

April 25, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

We are trapped in conflicts within and without. Viciously, these run after as predators to dart out and grab our peace- the priceless asset of life indeed. The conflict is visibly detected in our invisible souls, the distracted states and the chaotic societies. It bruises the face of peace and finally, ruining the life here, there and everywhere with sparing a few exceptions only.

Conflict as a process is spinning within a soul and there is always a struggle, a fight and a resistance between the forces of peace and conflict. Variety of causes leads to variety of conflicts. Some are genuine, some not and some are mere hallucinations and some are unnecessarily caught. All are busy to take on their true, created, invited and futile conflicts. But the shivering of disturbance is attached with all at all times.

It hardly takes rest. We take it to our work, walk and worship. We discuss it. We admit it to be walking with us not like shadows but one more entity with or within us. One, who has everything, still lacks peace. One, who has nothing, needs no mention. Conflicts can vary in degrees but conflict free soul is invisible. If not negative, but positive combating are sure to be with those who are or pretend to be off the conflicts or in peace. If they are selfless, still their selflessness takes away their sleeps. They are more caught in conflicts. Because, being selfless is tougher. If they do for others, the others won't take it so easily. They put them in inner conflicts. Because, they are not like others to do what others do or budge. This lands them into the boiling pan being fuelled by the logs of conflict.

Forgetting inner conflicts and confusions, outer world is more diseased by the raging conflicts. It brings soreness in family and creates wedge between the cells of same blood. It faints its redness and drags brothers to front; to face the wrath of conflict. It scatters children when the bond between spouses is thrown to conflict. And, it never rests in homes only; it makes an open manifestation beyond fencing and takes neighbors, relatives and sometimes friends too to wring.

Conflict extends its arms to embrace state and society and forces them to take on head to head. Both get ignited by a spark in a brink of time. Sometimes lingering becomes the cause. Neglecting issues or undermining their importance finally sees the two turning the sleeves up and blow. Allowing the crops to grow in the soil of conflict shall yield blood. Time is gentle, supportive and friendly. But, it is harsh too, when its cries are over heard. It never turns back to cure its wounds it inflicts to those whose fingers it slips through. The conflict is the only result which seldom bears anything beyond it.

Combing back, competition, not conflict, is good. But now, the competition too leads to conflicts. Struggling in the midst of limited resources or opportunities is an order to follow. This acts as an engine of social change. The resources are shifted, status replaced and social power is gained, lost or regained. It too breeds conflict; sometimes hidden sometimes manifest. So the concepts appearing static are actually changed long back. We have missed to notice them.

Conflicts are more dangerous at global levels. The players at the big pitches by muscle, money or mockery play for the huge resources, hegemony and monopoly. This arise tensions and conflicts because all these resources-tangible or intangible, are scarce. This is what conflict theorists say all about. At times; race, culture, religion, gender, nation etc turn to be strong causes of conflicts and destroy the web of relations.

Even, within these groups and communities, conflicts seem to be embedded. When they wake up from rest and peace, after wide yawning; a deep and long inhale, they brawl on each other and emit all that has been learned. How disgusting it is, to see a fire at home caused by the candle at home. This is wrong to say that we have learned to live in conflicts. We actually don't know that we too have changed. We have lost the originality. We are that we don't know. When we are bad with our own selves, what are we talking about others?

Sometimes, it takes to wilderness and brutality. Brutalities of such a high degree that even sacred sites, the fountains of peace, yearn for peace. Now the situation is strange rather reverse where worshipers need prayers for their safe return from Mosques, Churches and Temples - homes of God, to join back their homes and families.

Everywhere peace as an entity is restless, worried and feared to leave us dry. Souls, states and societies- all are conflict scorched. All fight to come out of conflict at all levels. Some always want to be victorious, some retreat and surrender and some strategically retreat to introspect. All bear the consequences- both good and bad at individual and societal levels.

Living is a skill which we often ignore or manipulate and ‘fix in’ conflicts. Conflict of ideas, interests and priorities, if not managed with care and wisdom at our own times, would be transmitted to the generations to come- a bad legacy indeed.

reyazmir58@gmail.com