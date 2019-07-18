PDP’s south Kashmir leaders discuss strategy, measures needed to widen outreach

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) vice president Abdul Rahman Veeri Wednesday chaired a meeting of party’s leadership from south Kashmir to discuss various crucial issues confronting the state at present.

The meeting, as per the statement issued by party spokesperson, deliberated over various measures that the party has taken in the recent past to widen its reach and make masses aware about its agenda and mission.

Veeri stressed upon the leadership to hold constant contact with the general public and highlight their issues on day to day basis and seek their resolution on priority from the concerned quarters.

Veeri expressed full confidence that the PDP will bounce back in a revitalized form on the state's political scene and that the party will continue to push for peace with dignity which is the focal point of its agenda. He said that the workers are committed to the agenda of the party and the vision provided by its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who founded the party in the very trying circumstances.

PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while addressing the meeting stated that the party will continue to pursue it till durable peace is restored and that will never barter interests of the state against petty political gains.

PDP leader, Mohammad Sartaj Madni, said the need of the hour was to make sustainable efforts in party’s overall growth and impressive performance in the coming time.

The participants of the meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, resolving in unison to support her each and every endeavour aimed at getting the people out of the cycle of uncertainty and lead the state towards a prosperous future.

Leaders who attended the meet include Dr Mehboob Beg, PDP’s Srinagar district president Mohammad Khurshid Alam, former legislator and state secretary Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Abdul Ghaffar Sofi, Abdul Rahim Rather, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Abdul Majeed Padder, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Syed advocate Javed Sheikh, Gulzar Ahmad, Abdul Razaq and Sheikh Ghulam Mohi-ud-din