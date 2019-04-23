PDP’s slogan goli say nahi boli say proved a jhumla: NC

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday claimed that people of south Kashmir were in pain due to the “unbridled miseries unleashed on them by PDP-BJP combine”— saying that people were looking towards NC to liberate them from the unending psychological and mental trauma.

Addressing a public meet at town hall Devsar, Party’s candidate for south Kashmir’s parliamentary constituency retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi said, “It is hard to imagine a place in world where a vast majority of people are subjected to collective conflict as we see here in south Kashmir. Ever since PDP clubbed up with BJP, there has been a disproportionate increase in the suffering of the people of Kashmir particularly the people of south Kashmir. The disenchantment among the people here has risen exponentially due to the imprudent policies of the former PDP-BJP led government. We all know how PDP sought votes from the people of south Kashmir on the pretext of keeping BJP out, however after results were out it chose to embrace the same BJP. It is needless to say how many killings, blinding and other worst kind of human rights violations took place afterwards. The monster that was let loose by the PDP is still devouring our youth, and elderly. There is no eye that isn’t craving for a ray of peace. The skyline of south Kashmir post PDP-BJP association presents a charred look. We see properties in ashes; we see dreams snatched of our youngsters. Never has Kashmir witnessed such tyranny as was unleashed by PDP. We don’t come across any instance in the history where in a party chose to betray and berate the mandate of people, as was done by PDP,” he said.

Hassnain Masoodi said that never in history have people felt as insecure as they are feeling after PDP aligned with BJP. “The woes of people know no limits; the unremitting impact of conflict has robbed people’s peace of mind. The insecure environment is telling upon the mental health of children. Never have we seen highly educated youth joining the ranks of militants as was seen in the rein of former BJP- PDP led government. The catch words of PDP ‘Goli say Nahi Boli say’ turned out to be a damp squib. On the contrary hundreds of our innocent youth were devoured upon, maimed in during the hay days of PDP-BJP camaraderie. The much touted promises made by PDP on decreasing the foot print of security forces, facilitation of dialogue with Pakistan were forgotten by PDP. On the contrary people saw the increase in the foot print of security forces, night crackdowns, CASO’s, frisking, rampant arrests, conflagration of properties and much more. We didn’t see Mehbooba utter a word of sympathy or empathy for the bruised people who had voted her to power. We only saw her mocking the death and misery with ‘coffee and toffee’ comments.”

Masoodi said that Mehbooba is taking vows to protect state’s special status. “How can she? It was she who destroyed what was left of our remaining powers in terms of physical autonomy by implementing GST in our state. It was she who in order to gratify BJP implemented NFSA and SARFAESI in our state. It was she who revoked the order of putting the state flag atop on state buildings. It was only she who gave cold shoulder to the issue of state subject certificates being provided to non state subjects. How can she shoulder the cause of protecting our identity when she failed to protect the honor of her late father, who was publically humiliated by Modi in Srinagar? No blame game and passing the buck can help her wash her hands from the tyranny which she unleashed on people. People have made it a point to punish her through ballot. She has herself accepted that her own party workers are disgruntled with her. The edifice of PDP has stumbled down under the weight of its deceitful politics.”

Masoodi urged the people to rally around the flag of National Conference. “It is for the people to choose between the two. On one we have NC, the party which gave immense sacrifices for the protection of state’s status. It was Sher- e- Kashmir who secured our state, its flag, its constitution through Delhi Agreement. Land to Tiller, single line administration, district development board, adult franchise, women education, are some of the feathers in our cap. On the other side you have PDP whose progenitor was equally responsible for destroying what was achieved by Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. It was Mufti Syed, being a trusted lieutenant of Sadiq had played a pivotal role in abolishing the posts of PM, and Sadr- e- Riyasat of our state. It was the same Mufti who spared no efforts to destroy what was left of our Status, in his stint as the home minister of India. It was he who deputed Jagmohan to Kashmir and presided over 18 massacres in Kashmir; the same Mufti who gave teeth to PSA. Now it is up to you to decide. People of Srinagar have already reposed their faith in NC to carry forward the mission of peace, prosperity and protection of our identity. I am given to understand that people of south are yearning for freedom from PDP. We will leave no stone unturned to rise up to your expectations,” he said.



