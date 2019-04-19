About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDP’s sellout responsible for disasters in Kashmir: Cong

 Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and party candidate, Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleged that Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), “sellout” was responsible for disasters in Kashmir.
In a statement issue here, Mir said “it was highly inevitable to defeat PDP in the ensuing Parliamentary elections for their acts of betrayal attempts of playing with the emotions of people for the sake of power.”
Leading a mega road show in Devsar area in District Kulgam today, Mir said that south Kashmir has suffered immensely on all fronts due to the sellout by PDP, emphasizing people not to believe PDP again and defeat its falsehood & treachery.
Meanwhile Pradesh Congress Committee organized a mega road show in Devsar area of Kulgam District which passed through several areas, the road show was led by Mir—who made a passionate appeal to masses to give him a chance to serve people of south Kashmir, as that, the South Kashmir has experienced worst due to the complete sell out by PDP for the sake of power.
Mir was accompanied by PCC Vice President Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohd Amin Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Surinder Singh Channni, Vinod Koul, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Ab. Rashid Lone and various other Party leaders.
Addressing people at various places during road show, Mir addressed the gathering that it was essential to defeat the politics of opportunism and exploitation on the part of PDP, as this opportunist Party is fully responsible for the loss of innocent lives, bloodshed, damages caused to peace and development in the State.
PDP cannot escape the responsibility of loss of innocent people in South Kashmir. There was anger among the people due to the betrayal by PDP leading to the loss of innocent people Mir said.
“People of south Kashmir gave majority of seats to PDP from south Kashmir during 2014 elections with the firm belief that this Party would ensure protection to special status of the state besides ensuring dignity, security and development of people as was promised by them,” he said. “But the mandate given has not gone well with this opportunist Party, their tall claims and slogans proved hoax, which were based on falsehood and political exploitation.”
He said that BJP will face the defeat miserably because people of the country have decided to vote against the saffron party for deceiving them on development and employment front, besides failing them on all fronts after securing votes resulting in there was complete chaos and restlessness among the people.
“Your vote would elect a new Prime Minister of the country, I appeal you to come out and cast your vote in favour of the Congress Party in larger numbers, for the fact Congress Party stands guarantee to dignity and security of the people, besides protection to Art 370, 35A of the constitution of India,” he said. “You need to understand that BJP has declared in its poll manifesto that it would scrap article 370 after coming back to power, so it would be your and our responsibility to defeat the designs of BJP RSS, jointly,” he added.
Among other who participated in road show included Block Presidents of Kulgam, PCC, DCC members Youth President, Youth Leaders and other prominent workers of Devsar.

Latest News

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

Apr 18 | Agencies
Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Srinagar records 7% polling till 5 PM, lowest in the constituency

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

DEO Kishtwar suspends Presiding Officer, PET

Apr 18 | Agencies
India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

India drops down on World Press Freedom Index

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

Apr 18 | Agencies
LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Omar, Mehbooba spar on twitter

Apr 18 | Agencies
Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Nepal launches its first satellite from US

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Man hurls shoes at BJP leaders who were defending Sadhvi Pragya, Hindu ...

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Clashes erupt between youth and government forces in Budgam

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Shutdown being observed in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Srinagar LS seat: Presiding officer of polling booth suffers heart att ...

Apr 18 | Agencies
14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

14 passengers shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srina ...

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 18 | Rising Kashmir News
LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

Apr 18 | Tahir Mushtaq
Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Polling begins in Srinagar PC on dull note

Apr 18 | Agencies
Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Mobile internet service snapped in Srinagar

Apr 18 | Agencies
4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

Apr 18 | Agencies
3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

Apr 18 | Agencies
Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Death toll rises to 60 in rain related incidents in four states

Apr 18 | RK Web News
Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Netanyahu formally named next Israeli PM

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Polling begins for 2nd phase of LS polls

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

29 German tourists killed in Portuguese bus crash

Apr 18 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDP’s sellout responsible for disasters in Kashmir: Cong

              

 Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and party candidate, Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleged that Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), “sellout” was responsible for disasters in Kashmir.
In a statement issue here, Mir said “it was highly inevitable to defeat PDP in the ensuing Parliamentary elections for their acts of betrayal attempts of playing with the emotions of people for the sake of power.”
Leading a mega road show in Devsar area in District Kulgam today, Mir said that south Kashmir has suffered immensely on all fronts due to the sellout by PDP, emphasizing people not to believe PDP again and defeat its falsehood & treachery.
Meanwhile Pradesh Congress Committee organized a mega road show in Devsar area of Kulgam District which passed through several areas, the road show was led by Mir—who made a passionate appeal to masses to give him a chance to serve people of south Kashmir, as that, the South Kashmir has experienced worst due to the complete sell out by PDP for the sake of power.
Mir was accompanied by PCC Vice President Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohd Amin Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Surinder Singh Channni, Vinod Koul, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Ab. Rashid Lone and various other Party leaders.
Addressing people at various places during road show, Mir addressed the gathering that it was essential to defeat the politics of opportunism and exploitation on the part of PDP, as this opportunist Party is fully responsible for the loss of innocent lives, bloodshed, damages caused to peace and development in the State.
PDP cannot escape the responsibility of loss of innocent people in South Kashmir. There was anger among the people due to the betrayal by PDP leading to the loss of innocent people Mir said.
“People of south Kashmir gave majority of seats to PDP from south Kashmir during 2014 elections with the firm belief that this Party would ensure protection to special status of the state besides ensuring dignity, security and development of people as was promised by them,” he said. “But the mandate given has not gone well with this opportunist Party, their tall claims and slogans proved hoax, which were based on falsehood and political exploitation.”
He said that BJP will face the defeat miserably because people of the country have decided to vote against the saffron party for deceiving them on development and employment front, besides failing them on all fronts after securing votes resulting in there was complete chaos and restlessness among the people.
“Your vote would elect a new Prime Minister of the country, I appeal you to come out and cast your vote in favour of the Congress Party in larger numbers, for the fact Congress Party stands guarantee to dignity and security of the people, besides protection to Art 370, 35A of the constitution of India,” he said. “You need to understand that BJP has declared in its poll manifesto that it would scrap article 370 after coming back to power, so it would be your and our responsibility to defeat the designs of BJP RSS, jointly,” he added.
Among other who participated in road show included Block Presidents of Kulgam, PCC, DCC members Youth President, Youth Leaders and other prominent workers of Devsar.

News From Rising Kashmir

;