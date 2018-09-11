PDP’s rebel MLAs attend party meet

Baig, Padder ‘mend’ ways with Mehbooba, leave Ansari in lurch
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 10:
Months after seven lawmakers openly rebelled against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), two of its legislators Monday reiterated their support and membership for the party.
MLA Baramulla Javaid Baig attended the party meeting on Monday after which the party announced boycott of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Javaid Baig said the issues raised by him were addressed after he met PDP President through a very close confidante.
“I discussed all things with my workers who asked me to hold onto the olive branch,” he said.
Baig said he was called in the Monday’s meeting by the party which he as a member had to attend.
“When I gave the press conference with Imran (Ansari) sahab we had no plan to do so. It wasn’t a planned thing. There was no group,” he said. “After Imran’s initial statement expressing resentment, there was a chain reaction because a lot of leaders weren’t happy with the functioning of the party.”
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party had not sacked anybody and the issues of the disgruntled leaders were being addressed.
“We never threw anybody out. We know they are all our party men. They had some issues which have been addressed,” Mir said confirming that Baig was back on the PDP ship.
Mir said he was hopeful that other disgruntled leaders would follow Baig’s path in the coming days.
MLA Noorabad, Abdul Majeed Padder told Rising Kashmir that he had never left the party and the issues raised by them had been addressed.
“The people who had high jacked the PDP have been shown their place. I talked to Mehbooba ji today on phone about the meeting. I was supposed to attend the meeting but due to some reason couldn’t do so,” Padder said.
Padder said he and other rebel lawmakers were never against Mehbooba as the leader but were against nepotism and “family raj”, which had now been “nipped in the bud”.
He said he still believes that the government could be formed in the State with PDP lawmakers but the protection of Article 35-A was of paramount importance.
“We in PDP and our like-minded people can still form the government,” Padder said.
He said certain trivial issues were yet to be addressed but the rebels were more or less satisfied with the party rejig.
Sources in PDP said the party president had reached out to all disgruntled leaders and re-approaching them was likely to bring them back in the party fold.
In June this year, PDP had faced open rebellion by five MLAs including Imran Reza Ansari, Abid Ansari, Abdul Majeed Padder, Javaid Baig and Muhammad Abbas Wani.
The rebel ranks were joined by two party MLCs, Muhammad Shafi Bhat and Yasir Reshi.
The rebel group had expressed resentment against the domination of party and previous PDP led government by a few leaders and alleged that there was a “family rule” within PDP.
Following open defiance, the rebel leaders had announced possibility of a third front that would ally with the like-minded MLAs to form the government.
Facing rebellion, PDP made all the party office bearers resign following which new office bearers were appointed last month.
In the rejig, the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti sidelined her maternal uncle Sartaj Madni, brother Tassaduq Mufti, close aide Peerzada Mansoor and former minister Naeem Akthar.
Last month, PDP paraded its MLAs in Delhi as a silent show of strength on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s funeral.
PDP’s senior leader and former minister Haseeb Drabu last week declined his nomination by Mehbooba as a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) stating that the re-constitution of PAC was “appeasement” not “atonement”.
Drabu has been keeping a distance from the party functions ever since he was unceremoniously removed as the finance minister in March this year over his statement that Kashmir was not a political issue.