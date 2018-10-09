PDP’s Rajouri district secretary contested ULB polls: BJP

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday accused People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of fielding a proxy candidate in Rajouri district in the first phase of Urban Local Body (ULB) elections.
Talking to Rising Kashmir BJP’s state president, Ravinder Raina said that PDP district secretary for Rajouri Rohit Kohli contested in the first phase of ULB polls which was held on Monday.
“Kohli contested the election as an independent candidate from ward 10 in Nowsehra municipal committee. PDP is befooling the people in Jammu and Kashmir. Their proxy candidates are contesting the elections,” Raina said.
Raina said Kohli is also personal assistant to PDP’s State general secretary Surinder Choudhary.
He said that the boycott by the NC and PDP was just a drama and they are fielding proxy candidates for the polls.
However, PDP denied the allegation and said that no candidate from their party contested the first phase of ULB elections.
“There is not any candidate from our party who has contested the election in Rajouri district. If it has happened, we will take strict action against him,” PDP spokesperson, Rafi Ahmad Mir said.