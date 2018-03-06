PDP’s politics of polarisation ruined Downtown: NC

‘Heritage City victim of ruling party’s odious politics’
Srinagar:
National Conference leader and Omar Abdullah’s political secretary Tanvir Sadiq today said that Sheher e Khas is the nerve centre of Kashmir and the heart beat of NC & PDP’s politics of polarisation, fragmentation has created divisions and Downtown is one victim of this odious politics
Addressing a convention at Hawal in Srinagar Tanvir said “Mufti Sahab and Mehbooba Ji I past have only relied on photops to show they are touring Srinagar but in reality the cruel neglect of the city has left it dilapidated and its inhabitants miserable.
“The glaring example of raw deal is the figure of plan development that was proposed at 212 crores for Jammu & 102 crores for Srinagar for 2017-18. Is this not clear and evident indication of PDP Government’s discrimination against Srinagar” asked Sadiq
“All the projects which were initiated under Mr Omar Abdullah in his our government are inaugurated again by the CM and her ministers and sometimes shamelessly twice” adding “The flyover from Jahangir Chowk to Rambagh is our contribution to the city but they will tommrow claim credit for that too” Tanvir said.
Reminding people of how discriminatory the PDP has been all along Tanvir said “Rememeber the scheme of moving the government offices from Srinagar to Parihaspora by their previous government” not only had That government has Abandoned the Syed Meerak Shah Road Project, the KZP Road Project and other core road projects that are vital for the city’s proper development and have a direct bearing on its economic activity and prospects.
Tanvir asked why hasn’t anything done for Anchar Sar, GilSar and Khush-Hal Sar Lake, they have deliberately neglected these lakes. One should visit the peripheries of these lakes and see the plight of the people living around. It doesn’t look like it’s a part of the city.
Meanwhile many prominent political activists of PDP joined National Conference and pledged to carry forward the mission of the party in serving the people. Prominent among those who joined included Ab hamid Shah. Zahid Hussain Latoo. Ghulam Mohd Shafi. Wali Mohd (Bota)& Ghulam Hassan Sofi
Welcoming the new entrants, Tanvir hoped that their joining will further strengthen the National Conference.
He was accompanied by Block Secretary Gh Rasool Dar, Youth Block President Imran Bhat, Majid Shuhloo, Sheikh Shahid. And other prominent people.
