PDP’s political opportunism stands exposed: NC

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday rejected the allegations leveled by PDP leader Mehboob Begh as a sheer figment of imagination and representative of his political opportunism, saying that a person like him personify “the absolute detach, shamelessness, and lack of moral integrity of PDP.”

Rejecting the allegations made by PDP functionary Mirza Mehboob Begh, Party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Begh is the last person to deliver sermons to others, he lacks the moral disposition to point figures at others. The newfound messenger of PDP at times forgets that he was part and parcel of the successive NC led governments from 1996. He is the same person who represented NC in legislative council and Parliament. Owing to his filial tendency of debauchery and political bankruptcy, he has chosen to malign a party, by leveling false allegations, to which he owes his political existence,” adding, “he is the same person who once flaunted that if Mehbooba Mufti divulges to him what ‘self-rule’ is, he will pay her a note of Rs 100. However, it seems after crossing the fence, he has chosen to forget his past assertions, which used to be loaded with rhetoric against Mufti’s. Now he is doing the same from other side of the fence. People fail to understand which of his assertions are right; the one he made against Mufti’s when he was associated with NC or the one which he is making when serving PDP.”

Calling his allegations unsubstantiated and baseless Imran said, “Why didn’t he do it when he enjoyed various lucrative portfolios in the NC led governments, or when he was an MLC and MP because of NC.”

