March 18, 2019

PDP’s firm stand on its agenda compelled BJP to run away: Veeri

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Sunday welcomed senior CPI (M) leader Mohammad Amin Dar into the party fold in South Kashmir’s Kulgam.
According to the party spokesman, Dar declared his entry into PDP in presence of the veteran PDP leader and Vice President Abdul
Rahman Veeri, stating it was PDP’s pro-people agenda and stand for the resolution of Kashmir issue which has inspired him to join the party.
Addressing the convention that was held on the occasion, Veeri stated that PDP will continue to tread the path shown by its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and that it is this party alone which will never compromise on its principles and will always speak truth to power. Veeri said that the government led by the PDP would have continued for six years if its President Mehbooba Mufti had not strongly defended the interests of the state and its people. He said that since she remained consistently firm on PDP’s agenda which was included in agenda of alliance, the BJP had to run away from coalition.
Veeri said that the political agenda of the PDP and party’s firm belief on its principles led the BJP to turn its back and that being in the government PDP kept insisting for the withdrawal of the FIRs, amnesty for the stone pelters, and return of the power projects from the NHPC.
The PDP Vice President further asked the people to strengthen the party and support it whole heartedly so that peoples’ aspirations aren’t undermined and state’s interests aren’t sold for petty power.

