PDP's Bandipora district president resigns

June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president for Bandipora Saturday resigned from the party, citing indiscipline.

Ghulam Nabi Tantray cited “indiscipline and “coterie politics in the party” as the reason for his resignation from the post of district president and basic membership of the part.

Tantray also accused senior party leader Naeeem Akhtar for hijacking the party, its cause and fabric.