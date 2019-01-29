PDP’s all 10 ward presidents from Amira Kadal resign from basic membership

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 28:
After zone president, at least ten ward presidents of Amira Kadal assembly constituency affiliated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here on Monday tendered their resignation from the basic membership of the party.
PDP’s ten ward presidents of Amira Kadal assembly constituency have tendered their before party president Mehbooba Mufti here.
The development comes days after its zone president from the constituency resigned from the party’s basic membership.
The ten ward presidents of Amira Kadal assembly constituency who resigned from the party’s basic membership include Ghulam Ahmad Dagga (Ward President Mehjoor Nagar), Mohammad Jamal Bhat (Ward President Budshah Nagar), Ghulam Mohammad Rah (Ward President Chanapora), Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (Ward president Rajbagh), Mohammad Abbas Bhadur (Ward President Ikhrajpora/JN), Abdul Qayoom Teli (Ward President Baghat Barzulla), Peer Wajahat (Ward President Lal Chowk), Shakil Ahmad (Ward President Natipora), Mohammad Maqbool Dar (Ward President Hyderpora) and Nazir Ahmad Dar (Ward president Rawalpora).
The ward presidents in a joint resignation said that “following the resignation of our Zone President Mohammad Ashraf Dar and the elected members of JKPDP Zone Committee Amirakadal, we the elected Ward Presidents along with our respective ward committees of Amirakadal constituency hereby tender resignation from our basic membership of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) with immediate effect from 28-01-2019. Below are the names of Ward Presidents who have decided to dissociate themselves from the PDP henceforth.”