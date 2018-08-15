PDP youth president says escaped bid on life

Case registered, investigation taken up: Police
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth President, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra Tuesday said he escaped bid on life after his vehicle was attacked by suspected militants at Handjan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on late Monday.
Parra said he had gone to the village to offer condolence to one of his Personal Security Officer (PSO’s) family over the death of his mother.
“We attended the condolence meet. After we drove some half a kilometre past the village, we sensed some trouble. We thought it was a stone pelting but when a bullet hit my bulletproof car, we realised that we were under attack,” PDP youth president told Rising Kashmir.
Para along with his escort managed to escape unhurt from the scene. His security guards did not retaliate to the fire from suspected militants.
The PDP youth leader is protected and has six security guards in his escort.
“My escort didn’t respond to the firing keeping in view the local population,” he said.
Senior Superintendent of police Budgam, Tejinder Singh said an FIR was registered into the incident and investigation launched.
Another police officer said an FIR No. 231 was registered based on Para’s complaint in police station Budgam.
“We have registered a case and started an investigation,” said the police officer.