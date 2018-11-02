PDP wows to begin ‘peace mission’ in JK

Mehbooba meets party functionaries, strengthen PDP at grassroots
Srinagar:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday meetings with the party functionaries from central and north Kashmir—impressing upon them to work tirelessly for strengthening of the party at the grassroots.
According to the party spokesman, the PDP chief also held extensive interaction with grassroots workers and senior party leaders of assembly segments of Rafiabad, Char-e-Shareif, Langate and Khaniyar
She was also briefed by the party functionaries of these assembly segments about the measures being taken by the party to widen its base and strengthen its ground further.
Mehbooba described party workers as a backbone of the organization and as pillars of the party and asked them to work hard to strengthen the PDP and said youth have to play a major role in strengthening the organization and that’s the party has been always at the forefront in facilitating the state’s younger generation so that they take the state to new heights and make it a hub of prosperity and peace.
While addressing the workers, Mehbooba asserted that the party functionaries must democratise the mission of the PDP which is to ensure peace and tranquility in the state and people heave a sigh of relief from the vicious cycle of violence and mayhem. She added that the party has always stood firm on its principles and has been pitching for dialogue and reconciliation for the resolution of Kashmir since inception.
She added that the need of the hour is to take positive steps towards reconciliation and for the sustainable peace and everlasting tranquility in entire South Asia including Jammu and Kashmir. “The undeniable fact is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are bearing the brunt of the hostility between India and Pakistan since decades. The only way forward, as being pitched by the PDP since inception is opening up the channels of dialogue to safeguard precious lives,” Mehbooba said while addressing the party functionaries from Rafiabad, Char-e-Shareif, Langate and Khaniyar.
Others who were present during the meeting include PDP Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Yawar Dilawar Mir and Srinagar district President Khurshid Alam.