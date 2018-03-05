PDP workers join Congress in Bhaderwah

'We were fed up of divisive politics'
Mohd Majid MalikBhaderwah, Mar 04:
A large number of PDP workers from Thalela, Bhella area of Bhaderwah constituency joined Congress here on Sunday. On the occasion, MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta, former Municipal Committee Bhaderwah Chairman Javed Azad, Congress leaders Ashok Sharma, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Rakesh Charak, Kulbhushan Kotwal , Muthra Das, Hans Raj Kotwal and other were present.
“The PDP workers who joined Congress said that they were fed up by the divisive politics being nurtured by PDP who want to divide the society in the name of region and religion,” MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta. Welcoming the new entrants into the party, MLC said that the policies and programmes of National Congress is receiving wholehearted support by the people in general and youth in particular in Bhaderwah. “Bhaderwah constituency is witnessing an unprecedented reign of corruption, nepotism and political favoritism and it is a tragic reality that the representative has failed to address the grievances of people. Bhaderwah has been converted into a shocking story of political vendetta,” he said.
MLC said in whole Bhaderwah constituency then Chief Minister Gulam Nabi Azad himself created new administrative units and it is also due to efforts of Azad that now Bhella area of Bhaderwah got Tehsil status. Hitting out at PDP-BJP Government for making life of people miserable due to incompetent policies and administrative inexperience, Congress MLC from Bhaderwah constituency said that people of State are cursing this insensitive government on daily basis for ignoring them completely and making them suffer for everything. “The mess created by coalition has resulted in total administrative failure in the Bhaderwah constituency and other parts of erstwhile Doda district,” he said. He also announced a power transformer to Thelala area which is based on 4000 population out of his CDF fund and 12 Lakh to Charalla area for various developmental works. Those who joined Congress included Najam Din, Muzamil Malik, Shabir Butt, Nasir Butt, Mudasir, Imtyiaz Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed, Jaffer Ahmed, Shafqet Hussain, Mohd Iqbal, Allah Ditta, Majid Mir, Manzoor, Aqib Butt, Anees and others.
