PDP workers are 'real mujahideen', says Mehbooba

March 17, 2019 | Agencies

PDP President and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday glorified her party workers as "real mujahideen."

Addressing a large gathering in Kupwara district, Mehbooba said "Even though a PDP worker may not have a gun or stone in his hands, you are the real mujahid."



"Your contribution to the society is far greater than the contribution of workers of other parties that have been around for decades," she said.



Mehbooba said every Kahsmiri should feel proud of PDP as every single worker of the party is an "asli mujahid".



She said the PDP was only the party which gave "relief to Kashmiris from POTA, task force, and set up universities and colleges."



The party also realised the "dream of opening Muzaffarabad-Srinagar route," she said.



She said the PDP believed in acting as "a bridge between Pakistan and Kashmir so that every Kashmiri will have excess to anywhere he wants to go whether it is Afghanistan or Iran."



She said her father Mufti Saeed's tenure as chief minister was a "success due to opening of traditional routes linking Kashmir to rest of the world."

(GNS)