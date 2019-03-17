About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 17, 2019 | Agencies

PDP workers are 'real mujahideen', says Mehbooba

PDP President and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti  Sunday glorified her party workers as "real mujahideen."

Addressing a large gathering  in Kupwara district, Mehbooba said "Even though a PDP worker may not have a gun or stone in his hands, you are the real mujahid."

"Your contribution to the society is far greater than the contribution of workers of other parties that have been around for decades," she said.

Mehbooba said every Kahsmiri should feel proud of PDP as every single worker of the  party is an "asli mujahid".

She said the PDP was only the party which gave "relief to Kashmiris from POTA, task force, and set up universities and colleges."

The party also realised the "dream of opening  Muzaffarabad-Srinagar route," she said.

She said the PDP believed in acting as "a bridge between Pakistan and Kashmir so that every Kashmiri will have excess to anywhere he wants to go whether it is Afghanistan or Iran."

She said her father Mufti Saeed's tenure as chief minister  was a "success due to  opening of traditional  routes linking  Kashmir to rest of the  world."

(GNS)

;