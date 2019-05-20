About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PDP worker shot dead in Kulgam village

Suspected militants Sunday evening shot at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker in Zangalpora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district
A PDP worker Muhammed Jamal of Zangalpora Kulgam was shot at his home, a Police official said.
He was shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.
“The entire area has been cordoned off and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers," the Police official said. KNO


