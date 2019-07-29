PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

July 29, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Unknown gunmen on Monday evening shot at and injured a senior worker of People's Democratic Party in Mitrigam village south Kashmir's Pulwama district.



A police official said that a political worker, Lateef Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Mohi ud-Din Shah resident of Mitrigam was fired upon by some unknown gunmen when he was working in an orchad in the area.



He said that Shah sustained injury in his leg and was shifted to a district hospital Pulwama where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.



Condemning the attack, the party (PDP) wrote on its official twitter handle "Attacking political workers who dedicate their lives to the cause of serving common masses is an unfortunate act. We condemn in strongest possible terms attack on our senior worker Lateef Ah Shah from Mitrigam, Pulwama. We pray for his speedy recovery."

[Representational Pic]