PDP worker shot at, injured in Kulgam village

May 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening shot at and injured an activist of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Reports said that the masked gunmen fired upon Mohammad Jamal (65) son of Mohammad Ismail outside his home at Zungalpora village in Kulgam.

He said that Jamal suffered multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to district hospital Kulgam for treatment.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam, Dr Muzafar Zargar said that they have received the injured person.

He said that Jamal received multiple bullet injuries and after being treated upon he was referred to SKIMS Soura in critical conditions.

A senior police officer said, “Police have taken the cognizance and investigations are on.”

Soon after the incident government forces launched searches in the area to nab the attackers. (GNS)