PDP worker shot at, hurt by gunmen in Pulwama

July 30, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Unknown gunmen Monday evening shot at and injured a senior worker of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mitrigam village south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said a political worker, Lateef Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Mohi ud-Din Shah of Mitrigam was fired upon by some unknown gunmen when he was working in an orchard in the area.

Shah sustained injury in leg and was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama, where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

Shah was associated with PDP.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on Shah.

"Attacking political workers who dedicate their lives to the cause of serving common masses is an unfortunate act. We condemn in strongest possible terms attack on our senior worker Lateef Ah Shah from Mitrigam, Pulwama. We pray for his speedy recovery," she tweeted.