PDP won’t allow JK to become a jail: Wani

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former unionist and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from Baramulla constituency, Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday said that the party won’t allow Jammu and Kashmir to become a virtual jail.

Wani while talking to reporters after visiting various Tangmarg villages said that Jammu and Kashmir is being turned into a jail and the party won’t allow such moves if its candidates are elected in the upcoming elections. “The organizations are being banned here and the State is being turned into virtual jail, which won’t be allowed to happen,” he said.

He added that PDP will also keep the communal forces away and won’t allow Kashmiris to get trapped in the communal situation by such elements.

Wani further stated that PDP has line of action and pro-people agenda towards Kashmir resolution and special status, adding that “if voted to power, I will raise the Kashmir issue in the parliament.”

He also added that the party is committed to the equal development in all the regions, adding that he as a candidate will seek votes over party’s agenda.

Wani was earlier heading various employees associations here and was being considered as the voice of employees. He resigned from the positions in the associations and joined the PDP in a presser at Jammu where the party president Mehbooba Mufti declared him as party’s candidate for Baramulla constituency. (KNS)

