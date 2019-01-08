PDP will re-emerge as viable political party in JK: Baig

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 7:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig today said that they will re-emerge out of present crises in the party.
“Some mistakes were made and these mistakes will be corrected. We will take along all the leaders and to give them respect,” he said, when a group of journalists.
He said that “We are making efforts to make PDP a viable political party in Jammu and Kashmir even though cannot become a single largest party.”
“Bad days come for every political party like Congress faced, and then, they returned to power in three states,” he said citing example of recently concluded assembly elections in three states of the country.
'Militancy begun with Mistakes'
Baig said that “Mistakes were committed in J&K like in 1987 elections where elected candidates were declared as defeated and locked in police stations.”
“These people cross the Line of Control and became Salah-ud-Din and Yaseen Malik. It was due to mistakes militancy started in J&K. From last years, the wave of militancy has changed. Earlier, it was demand for plebiscite and now, youth have more anger.”