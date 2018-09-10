PDP will fight to protect JK’s special status: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsKangan, Sep 09:
Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said her party would take every step to protect Article 35-A and State’s special status.
Speaking at a workers meeting here, she said PDP was committed for its preservation and every sacrifice would be made to protect it.
“During my government, I made every effort from engaging top notch lawyers to raising political awareness in India and the State about the need for protection of Article 35-A and in future also whatever would be required of me and my party, I will do for protecting the special status of the State,” Mehbooba said in her address.
She said the founding principles of PDP had been resolution of Jammu Kashmir and ensuring durable peace in South Asia by ensuring India-Pakistan friendship and amity.
Mehbooba said ever since its formation, PDP had been striving hard for realising these objectives with all seriousness.
“When our party formed the government in 2002 with the Congress, we laid out a schematic plan for attainment of these basic goals and bringing succour to common masses in the State,” she said. “Every citizen of the State can vouch that measures, unheard of in the past, were taken which gave people enough confidence to think that things started moving on the vexed issues.”
The PDP President said though that momentum lost its pace after 2008, PDP continued with its basic agenda and with people’s approval when the party came to power again in 2015, it made its alliance partner to commit on the issues of the State through an Agenda of Alliance, a document which got recognition at the all-India level.
She said even while sharing power with BJP, PDP continued to push for its core agenda like protection of Article 370, dialogue with all stakeholders in the State and resumption of peace process between India and Pakistan besides securing highest-ever economic package for the State.
Senior PDP leaders Abdul Haq Khan and Mehboob Beg and local leaders Bashir Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad also addressed the workers meeting.